Alyssa Healy re-writes record books with 170-run knock in Women's WC final

Sports

TBS Report
03 April, 2022, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2022, 12:50 pm

Related News

Alyssa Healy re-writes record books with 170-run knock in Women's WC final

To further amplify her record-breaking innings, Healy became the first cricketer - male or female - to score a century in both the semi-final and final of a World Cup, joining Shane Watson (2009 Champions Trophy) as the only players to do so at the same international tournament.

TBS Report
03 April, 2022, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2022, 12:50 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Dynamic Australia opener Alyssa Healy re-wrote the record books as she produced one of the greatest ODI innings of all-time in Sunday's ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Final.

Healy not only compiled her own highest ODI score in smashing 170 from just 138 deliveries against England but also registered the biggest score by a man or woman in a World Cup decider.

She easily surpassed the previous female record of 107* that former Australia batter Karen Rolton managed in The Final against India in 2005 and then set about overtaking some of the biggest male names of all time.

Healy not only went past the great Sir Viv Richards (138* against England in 1979), ex-Australia captain Ricky Ponting (140* against India in 2003) and former Australia keeper Adam Gilchrist (149 against Sri Lanka in 2007), but she overtook them convincingly.

To further amplify her record-breaking innings, Healy became the first cricketer - male or female - to score a century in both the semi-final and final of a World Cup, joining Shane Watson (2009 Champions Trophy) as the only players to do so at the same international tournament.

Her knock - which included an amazing 26 boundaries - also helped her past former New Zealand batter Debbie Hockley to post the most runs (509) by an individual at any Women's World Cup tournament.

Healy also became the highest run-scorer in a single Women's World Cup, as she went past her own teammate Rachael Haynes for the feat. Incredibly, Haynes had also broken the previous record during the same innings. 

Healy went on from a run-a-ball century to record the second-highest ODI score by an Australian woman and to lead Australia to an extraordinary total of 356-5 as it batted after losing the toss at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Only Belinda Clark, who made an unbeaten 229 against Denmark in 1997, has scored more runs for Australia than Healy in an ODI inning. The fact that Healy did it in a World Cup final made her innings even more of a landmark in Australian and women's cricket.

Healy had also made 129 and put on 216 with Haynes in Australia's semifinal win over the West Indies five days ago.

Cricket

Alyssa Healy / Australia Women's Cricket Team / ICC Women's World Cup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dr Saleh Uddin Ahmed. Illustration: TBS

‘There is no need for businessmen to own or run the banks’

23m | Panorama
Curved facades were introduced in every corner of the branch to intensify the feminine aura. Photo: Courtesy

Persona Redefined: A 25th anniversary gift to its customers

2h | Mode
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

2h | Panorama
The collection of Uran keeps the rich traditions of Bangalee clothing heritage alive. Photos: Courtesy

Studio Uran: Ethical, environmental and eclectic fashion

2h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Photography tips by Abhijit Nandi

Photography tips by Abhijit Nandi

2h | Videos
Landfill by occupying hospital's land

Landfill by occupying hospital's land

2h | Videos
Healthy Iftar Recipes

Healthy Iftar Recipes

2h | Videos
Will Smith resigns from film academy

Will Smith resigns from film academy

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

2
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

3
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online

4
Amir Khan. Photo: Collected
Splash

Aamir Khan decided to quit film Industry ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release

5
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

6
File photo of a BRTC Bus/Collected
Transport

BRTC to buy 320 buses to carry metro rail passengers