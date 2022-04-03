Alyssa Healy re-writes record books with 170-run knock in Women's WC final

Dynamic Australia opener Alyssa Healy re-wrote the record books as she produced one of the greatest ODI innings of all-time in Sunday's ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Final.

Healy not only compiled her own highest ODI score in smashing 170 from just 138 deliveries against England but also registered the biggest score by a man or woman in a World Cup decider.

She easily surpassed the previous female record of 107* that former Australia batter Karen Rolton managed in The Final against India in 2005 and then set about overtaking some of the biggest male names of all time.

Healy not only went past the great Sir Viv Richards (138* against England in 1979), ex-Australia captain Ricky Ponting (140* against India in 2003) and former Australia keeper Adam Gilchrist (149 against Sri Lanka in 2007), but she overtook them convincingly.

To further amplify her record-breaking innings, Healy became the first cricketer - male or female - to score a century in both the semi-final and final of a World Cup, joining Shane Watson (2009 Champions Trophy) as the only players to do so at the same international tournament.

Her knock - which included an amazing 26 boundaries - also helped her past former New Zealand batter Debbie Hockley to post the most runs (509) by an individual at any Women's World Cup tournament.

Healy also became the highest run-scorer in a single Women's World Cup, as she went past her own teammate Rachael Haynes for the feat. Incredibly, Haynes had also broken the previous record during the same innings.

Healy went on from a run-a-ball century to record the second-highest ODI score by an Australian woman and to lead Australia to an extraordinary total of 356-5 as it batted after losing the toss at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Only Belinda Clark, who made an unbeaten 229 against Denmark in 1997, has scored more runs for Australia than Healy in an ODI inning. The fact that Healy did it in a World Cup final made her innings even more of a landmark in Australian and women's cricket.

Healy had also made 129 and put on 216 with Haynes in Australia's semifinal win over the West Indies five days ago.