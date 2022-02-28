'Although we won the series, it is all about getting points' : Tamim disappointed despite winning series against Afghanistan

Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal was rightly disappointed with the way his team crumbled in the 'dead rubber' and missed out on 10 important Super League points. Bangladesh lost the final ODI by seven wickets and sealed the series 2-1. Despite the series being sealed already, Tigers were looking for Super League points.

A similar thing happened against Sri Lanka last year where the Tigers won the first two matches before losing the final ODI and losing Super League points that they wanted to bag so badly.

"Very disappointed today, We were in a similar position against Sri Lanka as well, where we couldn't win the last game after going 2-0 up. We played well in the middle but lost rhythm towards the end," Tamim said in the post-match presentation.

"I thought this was the most important game in the series. Although we won the series, it is all about getting points," he added.

Tamim showed no excuse for the loss. He only had his batters to blame.

"No excuses at all. When were batting, the ball was doing a bit in the first 20 overs. We did all the hard work and then got out. Credit must go to the way Gurbaz batted, he gave chances but we didn't hold on."

Tamim also reflected on the timing of Litton's wicket who was going strong for his 86 before departing. Litton departed when Tigers were 153 for 5, and from there the hosts could bag only 39 more runs.

"I thought Liton also got out at the wrong time. He was going well and was the man in form," he concluded.