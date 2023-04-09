From almost becoming a sweeper to KKR's hero - The inspiring story of Rinku Singh

TBS Report
09 April, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2023, 09:26 pm

He almost became a sweeper but his dream of making it big in cricket prompted him to hang in there. When he started earning by playing cricket, all the money would go to paying loans his family had taken from various people. After securing an IPL contract in 2018, he said, "I will contribute to my elder brother's wedding, save some for my sister's wedding. And I'll move to a good house with my family."

Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

Rinku Singh produced an incredible performance for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the side's 2023 Indian Premier League game against Gujarat Titans on Sunday evening, as he smashed five successive sixes when the side needed 28 to win off the last five balls. 

Yash Dayal was at the receiving end of an exhibition in power-hitting from Rinku (48* off 21), as Kolkata Knight Riders registered an unbelievable three-wicket victory over the defending champions in Ahmedabad.

KKR's 31 in the last over which is the highest in a successful run chase in the final over. 30 of them came off Rinku's bat. The performance made Rinku KKR's cult hero as Venkatesh Iyer, who hit 83 in the same match, said, "Lord Rinku saved the day."

Rinku Singh's cricketing journey is one of the stories of the IPL. 

He almost became a sweeper but his dream of making it big in cricket prompted him to hang in there. When he started earning by playing cricket, all the money would go to paying loans his family had taken from various people. After securing an IPL contract in 2018, he said, "I will contribute to my elder brother's wedding, save some for my sister's wedding. And I'll move to a good house with my family."

But the chances in the IPL were hard to come by. After staying in the fringes for three seasons, he finally got a few opportunities last year and impressed. In seven innings last year, Rinku scored 174 runs at a strike-rate of 148.

Shardul Thakur was the star in the previous match for KKR with a blistering fifty, but Rinku's contribution (46 off 33) was invaluable as well.

After that game, KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan told Rinku to lead the team chant. "Rinku ko follow karenge (We will follow Rinku)" he said. 

The next game, he shattered all records and hit five consecutive sixes in the final over of the game to win a game for KKR against an almost unbeatable Gujarat Titans. 

 

 

 

 

