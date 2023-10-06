All-round De Leede can't stop Pakistan from winning big in their World Cup opener

Sports

AFP
06 October, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2023, 10:41 pm

Related News

All-round De Leede can't stop Pakistan from winning big in their World Cup opener

The Netherlands were bowled out for 205 in 41 overs with de Leede scoring 67.

AFP
06 October, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2023, 10:41 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Pakistan opened their World Cup campaign with a comfortable 81-run win against the Netherlands on Friday, overcoming an impressive performance from Dutch all-rounder Bas de Leede.

The 1992 champions were bowled out for a fighting 286 in 49 overs with 68 each from Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan before dismissing their opponents for 205 in 41 overs.

"I am satisfied with the result," said Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

"Credit to the bowlers, we started well and took wickets in the middle. We lost three wickets while batting but the way Rizwan and Shakeel started took it away."

Pakistan faced tough resistance from De Leede who took 4-62 to thwart Pakistan's pursuit of a big total after they were put in to bat on a flat Rajiv Gandhi Stadium pitch.

De Leede then anchored his team's innings with a polished 68-ball 67 spiced with two sixes and six boundaries.

However, once he was clean-bowled by spinner Mohammad Nawaz in the 34th over the Dutch, who were 120-2 at one stage, fell apart.

The Netherlands lost Max O'Dowd (five) and Colin Ackermann (17) before de Leede and opener Vikramjit Singh (52 off 67 balls) led the recovery with a 70-run stand for the third wicket.

Singh, who hit four boundaries and a six, holed out to spinner Shadab Khan before pacer Haris Rauf removed Teja Nidamanuru (five) and rival skipper Scott Edwards without scoring to finish with 3-43.

Logan van Beek hit three boundaries and a six in his run-a-ball 28 to prolong the resistance but Rauf dismissed Paul van Meekeren for seven to give his team the victory.

"It's a bit disappointing. We bowled and fielded well," said Edwards.

"We thought we had a good chance at 120-2. De Leede is a quality cricketer in all three departments. His innings was awesome, we just needed someone to be with him."

Earlier, the Netherlands justified the decision to bowl first as fast bowler van Beek had out-of-form opener Fakhar Zaman caught and bowled for 12 in the fourth over.

Spinner Ackermann then claimed the prized wicket of Azam for five before van Meekeren dismissed Imam-ul-Haq for 15 to leave Pakistan tottering at 38-3.

Shakeel and Rizwan -- playing their first World Cup match -- steadied the innings with a solid 120-run stand for the fourth wicket but three wickets fell in the space of 24 balls for 30 runs.

Shakeel, who struck nine boundaries and a six, miscued a sweep off spinner Aryan Dutt before De Leede bowled Rizwan and had Iftikhar Ahmed for nine.

Rizwan hit eight boundaries.

Pakistan were further lifted as Nawaz (39) and Shadab (32) added 64 for the seventh wicket but De Leede dismissed Shadab and Hasan Ali off successive deliveries.

Nawaz was run out in the 47th over before Rauf's dismissal by Ackermann finished the innings in 49 overs.

Top News / Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

Bas de Leede / Pakistan Cricket Team / The Netherlands Cricket Team / Icc cricket world cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Shorthand is expected to persist as long as certain job recruitments require it. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Who uses shorthand in the digital age? Many, it would appear

13h | Features
Bengal slow lorises are globally endangered species. Photo: Collected

Conserving the Bengal slow loris in Bangladesh

1d | Earth
The allure of Kanjivaram never ceases to captivate onlookers. Photo: Farabi Tamal. Sharee: Lusso Bella.

Kanjivaram: Softness of silk enamoured in metallic sheen

4h | Mode
There are 21 lakh buildings in the 1,500 square kilometres under Rajuk, six lakh of which are five-story and above. Around 30% of these six lakh buildings are vulnerable. Photo: TBS

An uptick in mild quakes. Are we on the precipice?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The US-China rivalry is driving investment in space technology

The US-China rivalry is driving investment in space technology

1d | TBS World
Pakistan orders Afghan asylum seekers out of country by November

Pakistan orders Afghan asylum seekers out of country by November

1d | TBS World
Why do people from all districts go to Chittagong to eat Mejjan?

Why do people from all districts go to Chittagong to eat Mejjan?

4h | TBS Food
Bangladesh Bank's measures failed to control inflation: IMF

Bangladesh Bank's measures failed to control inflation: IMF

1d | TBS Entertainment