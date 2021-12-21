Allegri remains optimistic despite Juve Serie A struggles

Reuters
21 December, 2021, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2021, 12:21 pm

Photo; Reuters
Photo; Reuters

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri insisted he is remaining optimistic that the Turin club can still have a successful season despite their struggles in Serie A this term.

Serie A's most successful club got back to winning ways at Bologna at the weekend, but a Scudetto challenge looks to be beyond them for the second season in a row, with leaders Inter Milan 12 points ahead of Allegri's seventh-placed side.

"Optimism is always there," Allegri told a news conference on Monday to preview his side's clash with Cagliari. "We have this (league) ranking because we lack the points in games against the top teams.

"We are behind but we can do nothing but try to win as many games as possible. If we believe that tomorrow is an easy match, we are wrong. We need to play with great attention. We cannot afford another misstep at home."

Allegri said that nobody had recovered from injuries, meaning Paulo Dybala, Giorgio Chiellini, Federico Chiesa and Danilo will miss Tuesday's encounter.

Despite Juve's Serie A woes, Allegri said he still enjoys the role, having returned for a second spell as coach in the close season.

"I feel good because it's fun," he said. "I've come back feeling a little younger, and it's good for me.

"In these next two months, I think we have a lot to do. On February 28, we'll be able to know if we are in the race for the top four.

"We are physically in better shape. Tomorrow we need another strong performance, to play with courage and to improve technically."

Football

Massimiliano Allegri / Juventus FC / Serie A

