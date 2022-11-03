All round Shadab helps Pakistan clinch vital victory over South Africa

Shadab Khan was the star of the show with bat and ball as Pakistan kept their hopes of reaching the semifinals of the T20 World Cup alive with a 33-run win against the only unbeaten side in the tournament South Africa on Thursday at Sydney.

Shadab scored a blistering 52-run innings from just 22 balls to take Pakistan's total to a formidable 185/9 and then also took two wickets for just 16 runs while bowling to help Pakistan find their mojo back.

The win has Pakistan on four points with one match left against Bangladesh.

If South Africa lose their last match against the Netherlands or that match is called off due to rain, the winner of the Pakistan-Bangladesh match will reach the semifinal.