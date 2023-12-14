All-round Rishad helps Bangladesh beat New Zealand XI in warm-up ahead of ODIs

Rishad Hossain put on an all-round performance with a quick-fire half-century and a three-wicket haul as Bangladesh beat New Zealand XI in the 50-over warm-up match at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln on Thursday.

Chasing 335, New Zealand XI were off to a difficult start as fast bowler Hasan Mahmud reduced the representative side to 32-2 in the sixth over.

Right-arm seamer Tanzim Hasan Sakib bowled a fine opening spell where he got rid of Quinn Sunde and was quite economical as well.

After being limited to 80-4 in the 17th over, captain Bharat Popli (92 off 90) and Sandeep Patel (89 off 77) added 170 to give them hope but Afif accounted for both of their wickets to dent their progress.

After Popli's fall in the 38th over, New Zealand XI lost wickets at regular intervals and in the end were bundled out for 306.

Earlier, leg-spinning all-rounder Rishad Hossain smashed an entertaining 87 off 54 as Bangladesh posted 334-10 in their 50-over warm-up match.

Rishad blasted 11 fours and four sixes in his quick-fire knock that took Bangladesh's total past the 300-run mark.

Tanzid Hasan (58 off 46) hit a rapid half-century at the top of the order. He added 101 for the second wicket with Soumya Sarkar (59 off 56) which was the innings' highest stand. Tanzid's opening partner Anamul Haque scored 33 off 26 balls.

Litton Das, back in action, batted at number four and scored 55 off 63 balls.

On the other hand, the likes of Towhid Hridoy and Afif Hossain failed with the bat.