All-round Rajasthan hand struggling Delhi another loss

08 April, 2023, 08:15 pm
Yashasvi Jaiswal along with Jos Buttler gave Rajasthan an explosive start as they piled an enormous 199/4 on the board. The pair added 98 runs for the opening wicket before Mukesh Kumar removed the former for 60(31) in the 9th over. 

Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

Delhi Capitals' wait for first win extended after they endured a heavy 57-runs defeat against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL clash in Guwahati on Saturday. David Warner and Co. were outplayed in both departments, who after winning the toss invited Rajasthan to bat. 

Yashasvi Jaiswal along with Jos Buttler gave Rajasthan an explosive start as they piled an enormous 199/4 on the board. The pair added 98 runs for the opening wicket before Mukesh Kumar removed the former for 60(31) in the 9th over. 

Delhi then fought their way back in the contest but Buttler along with Shimron Hetmyer helped Rajasthan regain control with some lusty blows towards the end of the innings. Buttler was caught-and-bowled by Mukesh for 79(51), while Hetmyer returned unbeaten on 39(21). 

Trent Boult then gave Rajasthan an excellent start with the ball. He removed Prithvi Shaw (Impact Player) and Manish Pandey in consecutive balls. Ashwin joined the party as Delhi lost three wickets and managed 38 runs in the powerplay. 

Lalit Yadav and David Warner then added 64 runs for the fourth wicket, before Boult cleaned Lalit for 38(24). Following the dismissal, Delhi lost the plot completely and could only manage 142/9 in response. Warner scored 55-ball 65 to finish as the leading run-scoer from Delhi camp.

