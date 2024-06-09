All-round Australia upstage defending champions England in T20 World Cup
Australia beat defending champions England convincingly by 36 runs in the ongoing T20 World Cup on Saturday courtesy of an all-round batting performance followed by a brilliant bowling display from Adam Zampa.
Australia beat defending champions England convincingly by 36 runs in the ongoing T20 World Cup on Saturday courtesy of an all-round batting performance followed by a brilliant bowling display from Adam Zampa.
More to follow..