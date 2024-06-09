All-round Australia upstage defending champions England in T20 World Cup

Sports

TBS Report
09 June, 2024, 02:40 am
Last modified: 09 June, 2024, 02:41 am

Australia beat defending champions England convincingly by 36 runs in the ongoing T20 World Cup on Saturday courtesy of an all-round batting performance followed by a brilliant bowling display from Adam Zampa.

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Australia beat defending champions England convincingly by 36 runs in the ongoing T20 World Cup on Saturday courtesy of an all-round batting performance followed by a brilliant bowling display from Adam Zampa.

More to follow..

Cricket / T20 World Cup

Australia Cricket Team / England Cricket Team / T20 world cup 2024

