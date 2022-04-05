All-round Afif helps Abahani notch up win against arch rivals Mohammedan

Abahani Ltd outplayed arch rivals Mohammedan Sporting Club in the 36th match of the ongoing Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League. Afif Hossain recorded an all-round performance and helped his team notch up a convincing six-wicket victory. This was Abahani's fifth win in seven matches in the tournament.

Chasing a total of 256 at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Abahani weren't off to the best of starts as opener Naim Sheikh went for a 10-ball-duck. Munim Shahriar played an enterprising knock of 31 off 25 balls at the top of the order with six fours but was the second batter to go in the eighth over.

Overseas recruit Hanuma Vihari (59 off 80) and Jaker Ali (60 off 89) kept Abahani in the chase by building a patient 98-run partnership before the former was dismissed by Mohammad Hafeez. Abahani then required 119 off 18.4 overs. Jaker got out in the 37th over.

Afif Hossain (48 not out off 38) and Mosaddek Hossain (52 off 37) added quick runs to ensure a brilliant victory. They stitched a partnership of 85 off just 9.2 overs and racked up the win with 22 deliveries to spare.

Earlier, Mohammedan posted a total of 255 (all-out) in 49 overs thanks to Hafeez's patient 70 off 101 deliveries with six fours and two sixes. Ruyel Miah scored a fifty as well. Mahmudullah too played a good hand (42 off 37).

Pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib got three wickets for Abahani. Afif chipped in with a couple of wickets towards the end. He was adjudged the player of the match for his all-round display.