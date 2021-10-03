All the members of Bangladesh contingent test negative before leaving for Oman

TBS Report
03 October, 2021, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2021, 04:33 pm

All the members of Bangladesh contingent test negative before leaving for Oman

Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

Bangladesh cricket team will leave for Oman tonight to participate in the upcoming Men's T20 World Cup. Much to the relief of the Bangladesh camp, all of the members set to board the plane for Oman at 10.45 pm on Sunday have tested negative for Covid-19. Samples from the players and staff were collected on Saturday and all of them have returned negative results. 

Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman are currently in the UAE, playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for their respective franchises. The duo will join the Bangladesh contingent on October 9.

The matter has been confirmed to The Business Standard (TBS) by Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) chief physician Dr Debashish Chowdhury. "Everyone has returned negative results. They are leaving for Oman tonight."

After reaching Oman, Bangladesh will have to stay in room quarantine for a day. The cricketers will then get four sessions to practice. After a four-day training in Oman, Bangladesh will leave for the United Arab Emirates on October 9. 

Mahmudullah's team will practice there on October 11 after a one-day quarantine. Bangladesh will return to Oman on October 15 after playing two warm-up matches against Sri Lanka on October 12 and Ireland on October 14 respectively.

After a solitary training session on October 16, Mahmudullah's men will face Scotland in their opening match of the World Cup the next day. Bangladesh will play two more matches in the qualifying round- against Oman and Papua New Guinea on October 19 and 21 respectively. 

Bangladesh will head to the UAE on October 22 if they qualify for the main stage. After undergoing a one-day in-room quarantine, Bangladesh will start training ahead of the Super 12s. 
 

Comments

