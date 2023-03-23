'All of this is due to one man': Hasan credits Donald after match-winning fifer

Over the last couple of years, Bangladesh pacers grabbed headlines many times for their heroics in international cricket and the team enjoyed the influx of many of them while the existing ones have worked hard to improve themselves. Just a day after fast bowling coach Allan Donald heaped praise on the pace bowling attack, his students pulled off a record-breaking effort in Sylhet on Thursday against Ireland.

Hasan Mahmud, who replaced Mustafizur Rahman in the previous match but did not get to bowl because of rain, claimed a maiden five-wicket haul in ODIs. Hasan removed three Ireland batters inside the powerplay and then returned to get rid of their best batter Curtis Campher. The last wicket of the innings was, most fittingly, taken by him.

"I'm so grateful to everyone. This is the first time I have got a fifer and I'm pretty excited. The weather was also very good for the fast bowlers and we enjoyed it a lot."

Hasan Mahmud credited Donald for his success in the match.

"All of this is due to one man [Allan Donald] and as a fast bowling unit we are working hard and improving day by day. We are working hard in the channels and it has gone well," Hasan said while collecting the Player of the Match award.

It was the first time all 10 wickets were taken by Bangladesh pacers in an innings. Prior to this match, Bangladesh pacers combined to get eight wickets 12 times in ODIs but this was the first time they got all in an innings.

Interestingly, Bangladesh did not use Shakib Al Hasan with the ball and Ireland had to face only four overs of spin from Nasum Ahmed and Mehidy Hasan Miraz.