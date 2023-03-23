Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim hailed his teammates after a commendable series win and credited head coach Chandika Hathurusingha for encouraging the team to play on batting-friendly wickets.

"I have the belief that this unit can be one of the best in the world. The way we chased down the runs with authority which gives out a statement to the opposition," Tamim told the broadcasters after Tigers romped to a record-breaking 10-wicket win.

Before the England ODIs, Tamim Iqbal batted for more sporting wickets keeping in mind the World Cup later this year. His wish got served and Bangladesh got to play on a high-scoring wicket in Sylhet where they notched up 330-plus scores twice.

"Few weeks before I said in the press conference, we will play on sporting wickets, all credit to the coach who encouraged us to play on such wickets. When you play on these wickets, you can end up surprising yourself with the results you can achieve," Tamim said.