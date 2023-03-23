'All credit to the coach who encouraged us to play on such wickets'

Sports

TBS Report
23 March, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2023, 07:30 pm

Related News

'All credit to the coach who encouraged us to play on such wickets'

Before the England ODIs, Tamim Iqbal batted for more sporting wickets keeping in mind the World Cup later this year. His wish got served and Bangladesh got to play on a high-scoring wicket in Sylhet where they notched up 330-plus scores twice. 

TBS Report
23 March, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2023, 07:30 pm
&#039;All credit to the coach who encouraged us to play on such wickets&#039;

Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim hailed his teammates after a commendable series win and credited head coach Chandika Hathurusingha for encouraging the team to play on batting-friendly wickets.

"I have the belief that this unit can be one of the best in the world. The way we chased down the runs with authority which gives out a statement to the opposition," Tamim told the broadcasters after Tigers romped to a record-breaking 10-wicket win.

Before the England ODIs, Tamim Iqbal batted for more sporting wickets keeping in mind the World Cup later this year. His wish got served and Bangladesh got to play on a high-scoring wicket in Sylhet where they notched up 330-plus scores twice. 

"Few weeks before I said in the press conference, we will play on sporting wickets, all credit to the coach who encouraged us to play on such wickets. When you play on these wickets, you can end up surprising yourself with the results you can achieve," Tamim said.

Cricket

Tamim Iqbal / Bangladesh Cricket Team / Chandika Hathurusingha

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Massachusetts-based engineering geologist Mir Fazlul Karim. Illustration: TBS

'In terms of seismic risk, most of Bangladesh including Dhaka is moderately safe'

10h | Panorama
A terrible blow to children's health 

A terrible blow to children's health 

31m | Thoughts
Ships anchored on the port channel in Patenga sea beach. Photo: Aneek Chanda

The beauty of our port city, Chattogram

12h | Explorer
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

UK to send ‘depleted uranium’ shells to Ukraine

UK to send ‘depleted uranium’ shells to Ukraine

2h | TBS World
“Bangladesh is a fantastic place to purchase”- Robert C. Dickson

“Bangladesh is a fantastic place to purchase”- Robert C. Dickson

4h | TBS Face to Face
Why Black Sea is so important for Russia?

Why Black Sea is so important for Russia?

10h | TBS World
What is Interpol red alert?

What is Interpol red alert?

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

2
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

3
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

4
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

5
Photo: Collected
Crime

Mahiya Mahi arrested in DSA case; sent to jail for 'defaming police'

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year