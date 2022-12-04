All continents in knockout round shows growth of game, says FIFA

Sports

Reuters
04 December, 2022, 07:35 am
Last modified: 04 December, 2022, 07:41 am

Related News

All continents in knockout round shows growth of game, says FIFA

The tournament, which concluded its group stage on Friday saw a record for the Asian Football Confederation, with three teams (Australia, Japan and South Korea) reaching the knockout stages.

Reuters
04 December, 2022, 07:35 am
Last modified: 04 December, 2022, 07:41 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The Qatar World Cup will set a record as teams from all continents have advanced to the round of 16 for the first time ever, FIFA said on Saturday.

The tournament, which concluded its group stage on Friday saw a record for the Asian Football Confederation, with three teams (Australia, Japan and South Korea) reaching the knockout stages.

Two African teams, Senegal and Morocco, are also represented in the knockout stages for the second time. In the 2014 Brazil World Cup Algeria and Nigeria reached the Round of 16.

"The outcome of the group stage shows the extent to which more countries have acquired the tools to compete at the highest level," FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development, Arsene Wenger said.

"This is the result of better preparation and analysis of the opponents, which is also a reflection of a more equal access to technology.

"It is very much in line with FIFA's efforts to increase football's competitiveness on a global scale."

FIFA also said there was a cumulative attendance of over 2.45 million spectators (96% occupancy) for the first 48 matches, the second highest after the 1994 tournament in the United States.

The tournament also saw the highest attendance in a game since the 1994 final, with 88,966 fans witnessing Argentina beating Mexico 2-0 at Lusail Stadium.

The 1994 World Cup final between Brazil and Italy had 94,194 spectators at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, United States.

FIFA World Cup 2022 / Football

fifa

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Chained up and caged: How our forest department lacks in ethical treatment of rescued animals

49m | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Paara Utshab: Getting to know thy neighbour

13h | Splash
Racket-tailed Drongo on shade-tree. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Racket-tailed Drongo: 'My Bird's Tail's a tail indeed'

18h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Sushi Go: Pick your favourite sushi from the running belt

23h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Pele in hospital again, fans worried

Pele in hospital again, fans worried

11h | Videos
FIFA World Cup 2022: VAR reigns in the group stage

FIFA World Cup 2022: VAR reigns in the group stage

11h | Videos
The government is afraid of mass gathering at BNP rally: Fakhrul

The government is afraid of mass gathering at BNP rally: Fakhrul

11h | Videos
Argentina supporters' rally in Munshiganj

Argentina supporters' rally in Munshiganj

12h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

3
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

4
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

5
Islami Bank’s statement on its lending 
Banking

Islami Bank’s statement on its lending 

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill