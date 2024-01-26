Aliss spins Comilla to big win over struggling Sylhet

Sports

TBS Report
26 January, 2024, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 26 January, 2024, 10:50 pm

Related News

Aliss spins Comilla to big win over struggling Sylhet

Eight wickets went to Comilla spinners. Aliss, who turned the ball both ways, returned 4-1-17-4.

TBS Report
26 January, 2024, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 26 January, 2024, 10:50 pm
Photo: Comilla Victorians
Photo: Comilla Victorians

Spinner Aliss Al Islam ran through the Sylhet Strikers batting line-up to help Comilla Victorians script a run victory in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024. 

It was Comilla's second consecutive win in the tournament while Sylhet slumped to their third straight loss.

On a difficult pitch, Comilla posted 130-8 after 20 overs. Imrul Kayes scored 30 off 28 and Jaker Ali made 29 off 27 deliveries. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Samit Patel picked up three wickets while Richard Ngarava snared two scalps. 

Defending a modest 130, Comilla bowlers made life difficult for the Sylhet batters. 

Zakir Hasan (41 off 34) and Ryan Burl (14 off 18) were the only two batters to get to double figures.

Eight wickets went to Comilla spinners. Aliss, who turned the ball both ways, returned 4-1-17-4. 

Roston Chase picked up two while Tanvir Islam and Khushdil Shah took one each.

Cricket

Comilla Victorians / Sylhet Strikers / BPL 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nandita Sharmin (in the middle) with the represantatives of Vega Thai. Photo: Courtesy

Amlaki launches collagen drink

14h | Mode
Influencer Maisha Mahjabeen Priooty in printed Co-Ords by Samrin Hassan. Photo: Courtesy

Co-ords: Elevated casuals, fun formals

14h | Mode
The curious past of Chattogram’s coffee cultivation

The curious past of Chattogram’s coffee cultivation

16h | Features
Although Mishu started the work with his own funding, many people later extended their help by donating toys. Photo: Collected

Morshed Mishu and his wall of toys

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

China is ‘risky’ for supply chains and India a favored destination for U.S. firms

China is ‘risky’ for supply chains and India a favored destination for U.S. firms

7h | Videos
Real Madrid overtake Man City as highest revenue-generating club

Real Madrid overtake Man City as highest revenue-generating club

1d | Videos
Bangladesh's imports drop over 18% in first half of FY2023-24

Bangladesh's imports drop over 18% in first half of FY2023-24

1d | Videos
Bees and Humans Live Together

Bees and Humans Live Together

2h | Videos