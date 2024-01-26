Aliss spins Comilla to big win over struggling Sylhet

Spinner Aliss Al Islam ran through the Sylhet Strikers batting line-up to help Comilla Victorians script a run victory in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024.

It was Comilla's second consecutive win in the tournament while Sylhet slumped to their third straight loss.

On a difficult pitch, Comilla posted 130-8 after 20 overs. Imrul Kayes scored 30 off 28 and Jaker Ali made 29 off 27 deliveries.

Samit Patel picked up three wickets while Richard Ngarava snared two scalps.

Defending a modest 130, Comilla bowlers made life difficult for the Sylhet batters.

Zakir Hasan (41 off 34) and Ryan Burl (14 off 18) were the only two batters to get to double figures.

Eight wickets went to Comilla spinners. Aliss, who turned the ball both ways, returned 4-1-17-4.

Roston Chase picked up two while Tanvir Islam and Khushdil Shah took one each.