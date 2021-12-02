Alex Carey set for Gabba debut as Australia name squad for first two Ashes Tests

Photo: ICC via Getty Images
Photo: ICC via Getty Images

Australia on Thursday finalised their 15-man squad for the first two Tests of the five-match Ashes series which includes Alex Carey as their wicketkeeper.

Cricket Australia announced the squad on Thursday handing Carey the opportunity to cement his place in the Australia's Test squad as Tim Paine's long-term successor as wicketkeeper. Carey, who has already represented Australia in 45 one-day internationals and 38 T20Is, was picked ahead of youngster Josh Inglis for the first two Tests and is set to become the 461st cricketer to represent Australia in the men's Test Team.

"Alex has been a regular member of the national side in white ball cricket, particularly in the one-day game," selectors chairman George Bailey said in a statement on Thursday.

"He is an excellent cricketer and a fine individual who will bring many great strengths into the team.

"He will be a very deserved holder of baggy green cap number 461."

Earlier last month, Paine had stepped down from his role as a Test captain in the wake of the sexting scandal and a week later decided to take an indefinite break from all forms of cricket leaving Australia to find a new wicketkeeper for the Ashes series with less than two weeks to go.

"I am incredibly humbled by this opportunity. It's an exciting build-up for what is a huge series ahead," Carey said.

"My focus is on preparing and playing my part in helping Australia secure the Ashes."

Meanwhile, Usman Khawaja and Travis Head will be fighting for a top-order spot and Jhye Richardson stands in contention to replace Mitchell Starc. The team also includes two other players yet to make a Test debut - Michael Neser and Mitchell Swepson.

 

Australia Squad for First Two Tests 

Pat Cummins (c), Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.

