Aleem Dar receives guard of honour in last Test as Elite Panel umpire

Aleem Dar, one of the most recognisable faces in the game of cricket, has officiated his last international match as an Elite Panel umpire. At the end of the one-off Test match between Bangladesh and Ireland, the players got together and gave him a guard of honour.

One of the most revered umpires of all-time, Dar stood in 145 Tests as an on-field umpire. He will continue to officiate matches but won't be part of the Elite Panel.

In Mirpur, Dar shook hands with the captains Shakib Al Hasan and Andy Balbirnie and waved to the crowd while leaving the ground.

Apart from a record 145 Tests, Dar stood in 225 ODIs, 69 T20Is and five WT20Is.

"Though I am still keen to continue as an international umpire, I felt it was now the right time, after 19 years on the road, to step away from the Elite panel and provide an opportunity to someone from the International Panel. My message to umpires the world over is to work hard, maintain discipline and never stop learning," the Pakistani umpire said in a statement released by the ICC mid-March.