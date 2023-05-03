Alcaraz says Nadal still the man to beat at Roland Garros

Sports

Reuters
03 May, 2023, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 03 May, 2023, 03:03 pm

Related News

Alcaraz says Nadal still the man to beat at Roland Garros

Alcaraz has emerged as favourite for Roland Garros after victories on clay at Buenos Aires and Barcelona but the world number two said Nadal cannot be written off and hopes his fellow Spaniard will return next week in Rome.

Reuters
03 May, 2023, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 03 May, 2023, 03:03 pm
Alcaraz says Nadal still the man to beat at Roland Garros

Carlos Alcaraz expects Rafa Nadal to perform at a "spectacular level" at the French Open if the 14-times champion can overcome his injury issues ahead of the year's second Grand Slam.

Nadal skipped the ongoing Madrid Open after a setback in his recovery from a hip injury sustained at the Australian Open in January. The 22-time major champion also missed tournaments at Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo and Barcelona.

Alcaraz has emerged as favourite for Roland Garros after victories on clay at Buenos Aires and Barcelona but the world number two said Nadal cannot be written off and hopes his fellow Spaniard will return next week in Rome.

"Hopefully he will be in Rome and then at Roland Garros, where he will be a rival to beat," Alcaraz told reporters after beating Alexander Zverev 6-1 6-2 on Tuesday to reach the Madrid quarter-finals.

"Although he hasn't played since Australia, a man who has won a tournament 14 times will always be difficult to beat in that tournament, even if he comes without match rhythm.

"It'll also be difficult for him, tennis requires that competitive rhythm, but Rafa is Rafa, even if he arrives without many matches, he'll surely show a spectacular level."

Alcaraz, who turns 20 on Friday, said reports of Nadal's return were encouraging as he hoped to continue learning from the 36-year-old.

"I say this as a player and as a tennis lover," Alcaraz said. "It's been a pity all these months where we haven't been able to see him in tournaments."

Others

Rafael Nadal / Carlos Alcaraz / French Open / Rolland Garros

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

The ABCs of attracting and retaining talent

6h | Pursuit
If you are seeking to collaborate with a professor and wish to express your interest, cold emailing can serve as an ideal approach. Photo: Mumit M

Mastering the art of cold emailing

5h | Pursuit
Korean series ‘Squid Game’ has been announced as the most watched series on Netflix in the platform&#039;s history. Photo: DW

Why is Netflix pouring billions into South Korean shows?

4h | Panorama
Telemarketing: Effective strategy or public nuisance? 

Telemarketing: Effective strategy or public nuisance? 

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

China rover finds water activity on Mars

China rover finds water activity on Mars

49m | TBS World
Are Russia, Ukraine preparing for a big war?

Are Russia, Ukraine preparing for a big war?

20h | TBS World
PM Hasina presents painting on Padma Bridge to WB president

PM Hasina presents painting on Padma Bridge to WB president

1d | TBS Today
During the digging of soil ‘Kosti Pathor Murti’ were found

During the digging of soil ‘Kosti Pathor Murti’ were found

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

3
Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada

4
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

6
Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022
Stocks

Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022