Alcaraz says he will not dwell long on US Open semi-final exit

Reuters
09 September, 2023, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 09 September, 2023, 01:59 pm

Alcaraz rarely seems to let his frustration get the best of him on the court but admitted that he struggled to keep his temper on Friday, particularly as he was unable to come back in the second set.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz said he would not dwell long on his shock U.S. Open semi-final defeat to Russian Daniil Medvedev on Friday, as he exited the year's final major with plans to "grow up" from the loss.

The crowds did their part to try to propel their fan-favorite Alcaraz past Medvedev, imploring the 20-year-old Wimbledon champion to keep fighting on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

But the Russian third seed simply overwhelmed his opponent, setting up a rematch of his successful 2021 finale against 23-time major winner Novak Djokovic, as he won 7-6(3) 6-1 3-6 6-3.

"(I don't) think about the history too much in this sense, you know, because when I did that in the past, like, '21 finals here I was maybe overwhelmed with the occasion and the opportunity and I underperformed," said Djokovic.

"So I don't want this to happen again, and I'll try to, you know, just focus on what needs to be done and tactically prepare myself for that match."

Alcaraz rarely seems to let his frustration get the best of him on the court but admitted that he struggled to keep his temper on Friday, particularly as he was unable to come back in the second set.

But while the semi-final exit was undoubtedly a bitter end to an otherwise terrific North American hardcourt stretch, Alcaraz said he could keep the defeat in perspective.

"I don't think I'm gonna think about this loss for a long time. Of course I have to learn about it. I want to be better," he said.

"You know, these kind of matches help you a lot to be better and grow up in these kind of situations."

Carlos Alcaraz / US Open

