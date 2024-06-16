Albania's Nedim Bajrami scores fastest ever Euros goal after 23 seconds

Albania's Nedim Bajrami scores fastest ever Euros goal after 23 seconds

Bajrami pulverised the previous Euros record for the quickest goal of 67 seconds by Dmitri Kirichenko of Russia against Greece in 2004.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Albania's Nedim Bajrami put his side ahead after just 23 seconds in their opening Euro 2024 game against Italy on Saturday for the fastest goal ever scored at a European Championship.

Bajrami pulverised the previous Euros record for the quickest goal of 67 seconds by Dmitri Kirichenko of Russia against Greece in 2004.

Football

UEFA EURO 2024 / Albania

