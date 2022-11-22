Messi scores from penalty, Argentina 1-0 up against Saudi Arabia

Sports

TBS Report
22 November, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2022, 04:58 pm

Messi scores from penalty, Argentina 1-0 up against Saudi Arabia

There should have been three more goals, all of which were disallowed due to offside - two of them very tight calls. Argentina also struggled to find a shot of target since that goal. 

TBS Report
22 November, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2022, 04:58 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Lionel Messi's early penalty is the difference at the break. 

There should have been three more goals, all of which were disallowed due to offside - two of them very tight calls. Argentina also struggled to find a shot of target since that goal. 

Saudi Arabia will be happy to keep the score so close, however. They are still in this game.

Scaloni can't be too annoyed at how this Group C opener is going in terms of the flow of the game but can't be happy with his team failing to beat the offside trap so often.

Renard will almost certainly be happier as his team are only one goal away from a massive result.

They need to get more numbers up near Argentina's box in the second half though, as the longer they stay in their territory the more dangerous it becomes. 

4:11 pm

Lionel Messi scored from a penalty to take the lead against Saudi Arabia 10 minutes into the game.

This is Messi's 92nd goal in Argentina colours. There was hardly any pace on the ball but he was just waiting for the goalkeeper to move. It is as easy as you like for Leo.

There were some pushing and shoving and the referee had a look at the monitor to call it a penalty.

Every time an Argentine player touches the ball, huge boos ring in the stadium and deafening jubilation when the Saudi players foul an Al Beiceleste star.

However, they seem to have quieted down after that successful Messi penalty. The enthusiasm of both sets of fans inside the stadium is unbelievable.

Each of Lionel Messi's last four World Cup goals has come in the first half of games, with his first three coming in the second half. It bodes well for Argentina.

