'Al Nassr were top of the league before Ronaldo happened': Fans angered after losing top spot

Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken out after he angrily lashed out as he made his way from the pitch as Al-Nassr fell to a damaging defeat on Thursday.

Ronaldo's side fell to defeat against Saudi Pro League title rivals Al-Ittihad in a result which saw them slip to second spot in the standings. Superstar Ronaldo struggled to make his mark in the match and was left frustrated with his side's struggles and damaging loss.

The 38-year-old managed to produce just one shot on target throughout the match as Al-Ittihad did well to nullify his threat. It was a game in which Al-Nassr were looking to take a step closer to their first title in four years, but it was a frustrating evening.

Al-Ittihad were the strongest side throughout the game – with 12 shots on goal double that of Rudi Garcia's Al-Nassr – and more possession, but the match had appeared to be meandering to a scoreless goal, which would have suited Ronaldo's side.

However, with ten minutes remaining in the encounter, Romarinho hit the winner past Nawaf Alaqidi after Ahmed Mohammed Sharahili lung-busting run forward. Al-Nassr were not able to respond to that setback and fell to defeat.

Ronaldo then stormed off the pitch angrily as he made his way straight for the player's tunnel at the full-time whistle. Several of his teammates appeared to make a half-hearted attempt to calm him down, but Ronaldo had no interest in this and instead booted several water bottles at the side of the pitch.

The Portuguese superstar then took to social media after the match to post a message, although this did not make reference to his behaviour at the end of the match and instead focused on the need for the side to stay positive after the loss.

"Disappointed with the result, but we stay focused on our season and the games ahead," Ronaldo wrote on his Twitter account, alongside a flexing arm emoji.

"Thank you Al Nassr fans for your support, we know we can count on you!" He added, alongside yellow and blue hearts.

Al-Nassr are now one point behind Al-Ittihad in the title race, with this defeat being their second of the campaign. Ronaldo has now failed to score in his last two games, leaving some Al-Nassr fans fuming at his performance.

"Another hall of shame performance for Cristiano Ronaldo for my Al Nassr. Aboubakar and Talisca were sidelined for this $200million man. MAJOR mistake. And now we aren't first! Get him out of my club," one wrote on Twitter.

Another added: "Ronaldo is holding this super team back," with a third writing: "Al Nassr were top of the league before Ronaldo happened." A fourth supporter said: "Al Nassr is bottling the league to Al Ittihad and all I can say is it's Ronaldo's fault."