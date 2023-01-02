Al Nassr coach wanted to bring Messi first instead of Ronaldo

02 January, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2023, 05:54 pm

Al Nassr coach wanted to bring Messi first instead of Ronaldo

"My initial intention was to bring Messi from Doha," the coach joked.

Photo: Al Nassr
Rudi Garca, the new coach of Cristiano Ronaldo at All Nassr, joked during a press conference about the possibility of also bringing Leo Messi.

"My initial intention was to bring Messi from Doha," the coach joked. In recent days, following the signing of Ronaldo, it has come to light that a billionaire Saudi club aspires to compete with the biggest names on the international stage, with Sergio Ramos's name being the most recent to be mentioned.

After announcing the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo on the final day of the year, the Saudi club convinced the Portuguese player with an astronomical contract that, according to multiple media outlets, reaches 200 million euros for two and a half seasons, through 2025.

However, his head coach has shown himself to be an unabashed Leo Messi fan, even going so far as to say in one interview that he would have travelled to Qatar to try to recruit the Argentine footballer had he known he was missing.

"I tried to bring Messi straight from Doha," he said at a press conference in response to a question about CR7 signing with the Saudis.

