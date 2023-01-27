Al-Nassr coach reckons Ronaldo's first-half miss was the turning point in yesterday's loss

Sports

TBS Report
27 January, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2023, 03:35 pm

Related News

Al-Nassr coach reckons Ronaldo's first-half miss was the turning point in yesterday's loss

Garcia believes that if Ronaldo had not flubbed his lines at that critical moment, the result might have been different.

TBS Report
27 January, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2023, 03:35 pm
Al-Nassr coach reckons Ronaldo&#039;s first-half miss was the turning point in yesterday&#039;s loss

Cristiano Ronaldo had a difficult night as Al-Nassr were eliminated from the Saudi Super Cup after losing to Al-Ittihad 3-1. In the first half, the Portuguese forward got a clear shot at goal but was unable to convert after Romarinho gave Al-Ittihad the lead after only 15 minutes. 

Garcia believes that if Ronaldo had not flubbed his lines at that critical moment, the result might have been different.

"One of the things that changed the course of the match was Cristiano Ronaldo's missed opportunity in the first half," Garcia told reporters after the match.

Abderrazak Hamdallah scored for Al-Ittihad, who took advantage of the respite to increase their lead before the half. In the 67th minute, Anderson Talisca did score to give the Tigers hope of a comeback, but Muhannad Shanqeeti's goal in stoppage time gave the Tigers the victory.

 

Football

Al Nassr / cristiano ronaldo

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch:TBS

Why we need consumer education for consumer wellbeing

5h | Thoughts
Dr Ahsan H Mansur, Executive Director, Policy Research Institute. Illustration: TBS

Twin shocks call for stronger domestic policy response

6h | Thoughts
December-er shohor, taxi taken for airport and the Park Street bathed in lights. Photo: Jannatul Naym Pieal

Exploring Kolkata on foot, empowered by Google Maps

6h | Explorer
Island hopping in Bangladesh?

Island hopping in Bangladesh?

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Kajol’s road paintings bring change in Gafargaon

Kajol’s road paintings bring change in Gafargaon

20h | TBS Stories
Carew & Company witnessed a remarkable growth

Carew & Company witnessed a remarkable growth

21h | TBS Stories
PCB recalls cricketers from BPL ahead of PSL

PCB recalls cricketers from BPL ahead of PSL

23h | TBS SPORTS
Why Misha Sawdagar became villain instead of a Hero?

Why Misha Sawdagar became villain instead of a Hero?

22h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

4
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz

5
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

6
Representational Image
Banking

Cash-strapped Islami, Al-Arafah and National turn to Sonali Bank for costly fund