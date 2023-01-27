Al-Nassr coach reckons Ronaldo's first-half miss was the turning point in yesterday's loss

Cristiano Ronaldo had a difficult night as Al-Nassr were eliminated from the Saudi Super Cup after losing to Al-Ittihad 3-1. In the first half, the Portuguese forward got a clear shot at goal but was unable to convert after Romarinho gave Al-Ittihad the lead after only 15 minutes.

Garcia believes that if Ronaldo had not flubbed his lines at that critical moment, the result might have been different.

"One of the things that changed the course of the match was Cristiano Ronaldo's missed opportunity in the first half," Garcia told reporters after the match.

Abderrazak Hamdallah scored for Al-Ittihad, who took advantage of the respite to increase their lead before the half. In the 67th minute, Anderson Talisca did score to give the Tigers hope of a comeback, but Muhannad Shanqeeti's goal in stoppage time gave the Tigers the victory.