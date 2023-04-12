Al-Nassr coach Garcia sacked due to 'bad relationship' with Ronaldo

Al-Nassr coach Garcia sacked due to 'bad relationship' with Ronaldo

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Al-Nassr manager Rudi Garcia has been sacked from his post as a result of his alleged bad relationship with captain Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Frenchman has reportedly been dismissed less than a year after he first took the reins at the Saudi Arabian club. Reports from Spanish outlet Marca suggest the sudden decision comes as a result of the side's problems on the field.

But the straw that broke the camel's back was Garcia's increasingly sour relationship with players, specifically January arrival and ex-Manchester United star Ronaldo, which prompted club chiefs to axe him.

Before Ronaldo left Old Trafford, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lost his job as manager of United during the Portuguese's brief second stint back in Manchester too.

Garcia, meanwhile, is understood to have lost the dressing room when he launched a verbal tirade against his players.

"The result is really bad, and we are not happy," he said after the dismal 0-0 draw with Al-Fayha last weekend. "I am not satisfied with the performance of the players. I asked them to play at the same level as the last game (a 5-0 win over Al-Adalah), but that didn't happen."

His scathing criticism left Ronaldo, who launched his own rant at the opposition players post-game, less than impressed. The Portuguese legend stormed off down the tunnel without shaking hands with his opponents after claiming they "didn't want to play" football.

Garcia had similarly openly criticised new £173million-per-year star Ronaldo earlier this year after he missed a huge chance during a game.

"One of the things that changed the course of the match was Cristiano's missed opportunity in the first half," the boss assessed after the game.

But the former Lyon and Roma manager's tactics have left a lot to be desired. And his comments pushed the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who has netted 11 times in 10 appearances, to voice his discontent to Al-Nassr's chiefs, thereby sealing Garcia's fate.

Recent results were believed to have already weakened Garcia's standing, having lost to Al-Ittihad 1-0 in early March prior to the cataclysmic 0-0 draw with Al-Fayha on the weekend.

The side are second in the Saudi Pro League, three points behind their rivals with just seven games left, and were recently knocked out of the Arabian Super Cup semi-finals.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

