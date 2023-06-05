Al Hilal officials in Paris to seal Messi deal, announcement imminent

Sports

AFP
05 June, 2023, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2023, 04:04 pm

Related News

Al Hilal officials in Paris to seal Messi deal, announcement imminent

"If everything goes well, Messi will sign his new contract and Al-Hilal will announce it before the weekend."

AFP
05 June, 2023, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2023, 04:04 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Senior officials from Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal football club have flown to Paris to seal a mega-deal with departing superstar Lionel Messi, two sources with knowledge of the matter told AFP on Sunday.

The Saudi delegation plans to meet Messi's father and agent, Jorge, with the aiming of completing the signing as soon as possible, the sources said.

Messi's departure from Qatar-owned Paris-Saint Germain was confirmed on Saturday and he was jeered by a section of the club's fans in his final appearance, a 3-2 defeat by Clermont.

"There is a Saudi delegation in Paris with one goal: to return with Messi official approval to the Saudi offer," a source close to the club said.

Another official, who is close to the negotiations, said: "We are in the final stage of the deal.

"If everything goes well, Messi will sign his new contract and Al-Hilal will announce it before the weekend."

Messi, 35, arrived in Paris two seasons ago from Barcelona but was unable to help PSG win an elusive Champions League title, as the club suffered last-16 defeats in both campaigns with the Argentine maestro.

Along with oil-wealthy Saudi Arabia -- where Cristiano Ronaldo has been playing since January -- the seven-time Ballon d'Or-winner has also been linked with a return to Barcelona and with David Beckham's Inter Miami.

He is not the only star being courted by Saudi Arabia, which is attempting to improve its austere image and attract tourists and investment, partly through the vehicle of sport.

On Saturday, Saudi state television channel Al-Ekhbariya said French striker Karim Benzema, who is leaving Real Madrid, had signed with Jeddah-based Al-Ittihad.

According to Al-Ekhbariya, the Saudi champions' president and his deputy were in the Spanish capital to sign Benzema in a "record transfer with Real Madrid".

Saudi-Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter, has thrown hundreds of millions at sports deals including Ronaldo's signing, Formula One and the divisive LIV Golf tour, drawing frequent claims it is "sportswashing" its human rights record.

Last month, a source close to the negotiations in Saudi Arabia told AFP that Messi's signing was a "done deal", describing the contract as "huge".

Messi, who lifted the World Cup in Qatar in December, was suspended by Qatari-owned PSG last month for an unauthorised mid-season trip to Saudi, where he is a tourism ambassador.

Football

Lionel Messi / Al Hilal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Beating plastic pollution: Local startups build businesses around waste

Beating plastic pollution: Local startups build businesses around waste

6h | Panorama
New battleground of global powers

New battleground of global powers

21h | Panorama
Understanding the Indo-Pacific: A case of two rivalries

Understanding the Indo-Pacific: A case of two rivalries

21h | Panorama
US and its allies in the Ind-Pacific

US and its allies in the Ind-Pacific

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Young Entrepreneurs Beating Plastic Pollution

Young Entrepreneurs Beating Plastic Pollution

4h | TBS Stories
The fitness industry of Bangladesh tries to reshape from corona effect

The fitness industry of Bangladesh tries to reshape from corona effect

19h | TBS Stories
Ukraine ready to launch counteroffensive

Ukraine ready to launch counteroffensive

23h | TBS World
Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's food on the streets of Dhaka

Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's food on the streets of Dhaka

1d | TBS Food

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

3
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

6
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers