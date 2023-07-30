Al Amin's triumph brings glory to Bangladesh as Evolution Fight Series concludes

In a one-sided affair that lasted just two and a half minutes, Bangladeshi boxer Mohammad Alamin 'The Bull' showcased his prowess in the Super Welterweight division against the Thai boxer Tapanut Loetsingtaworn in the Evolution Fight Series held on 29th July at the World Siam Stadium, Bangkok, Thailand.

Alamin emerged victorious by Technical Knockout against his Thai counterpart, bringing pride to Bangladesh with his remarkable performance in the ring by completing the 4-round bout within the first round.

Mohammad Alamin now has an impressive overall record of 4 wins against his 1 loss in the professional boxing circuit.

Adnan Haroon, Chairman of Bangladesh Boxing Foundation, was present at the arena as he celebrated Alamin's triumph and believed that Bangladesh's prospect in boxing looks bright for the future.

"We are delighted by Alamin's dominating victory tonight. He has shown us that boxing in Bangladesh can go to the next level with the right mindset and relentless effort," he mentioned.

Representing a diverse range of nations, the Evolution Fight Series showcased the unity of the global boxing community. As the audience enjoyed multiple enthralling bouts throughout the night, boxers from Italy, South Korea, Iran, Thailand, Bangladesh, and Algeria demonstrated their unique fighting styles to captivate the audience in various weight categories.

The WBC Asian Boxing Council and DND Promotion supported the Evolution Fight Series.

Unfortunately, the renowned Bangladeshi boxing sensation, Sura Krishna Chakma, couldn't make it overseas due to his recent battle with dengue fever. Nonetheless, his fans and well-wishers eagerly await his return to the ring, knowing he will bounce back stronger than ever.