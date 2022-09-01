Al-Amin Hossain's wife files complaint against him on accusation of beating her up

Bangladesh fast bowler Al-Amin Hossain has been accused of beating his wife and demanding dowry.

The complaint was filed by his wife Israt Jahan herself. She filed a written complaint at Mirpur Model Police Station on Thursday.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mirpur Model Police Station Mostafizur Rahman confirmed the matter to The Business Standard (TBS).

He said that the complaint is being scrutinised and a case will be registered after verification.

