Akram Khan warns Mushfiq, tells him not to speak to the media

Sports

TBS Report
19 November, 2021, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2021, 12:26 am

Four cricketers from Bangladesh's squad for the recently concluded T20 World Cup are not featuring in the three-match T20I series between Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Shakib Al Hasan is out due to injury while the duo of Soumya Sarkar and Liton Das has been left out because of poor form.

Chief selector Minhajul Abedin insisted that Mushfiqur Rahim was rested keeping in mind the busy schedule.

But a day after the announcement of the squad, Mushfiqur Rahim told the media that he was not rested but dropped. Mushfiqur claimed that he informed the selectors that he would be available for the series. The comments landed him in hot water. 

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) issued a show-cause notice to him for expressing dissatisfaction in the media over the team management's decision. 

Mushfiqur was summoned at the BCB headquarters by the cricket operations department during the first T20I between Bangladesh and Pakistan. There he was asked to explain the reason why he made such a comment. 

Mushfiqur clarified his position and then Akram Khan, chairman of the BCB's cricket operations department, warned him and asked him not to speak to the media. At that time, the selectors and T20I captain Mahmudullah Riyad were also present. Regarding this, The Business Standard (TBS) contacted the cricket operations department and Mushfiqur Rahim but none of them commented on the issue. 

Mushfiqur had a poor T20 World Cup campaign. Apart from a fifty against Sri Lanka, he struggled horribly with the bat throughout the tournament and that he would be left out of the T20I squad was expected. This is the first time since 2008 that Mushfiqur Rahim has been dropped from a format.

Mushfiqur Rahim / Bangladesh Cricket Board

