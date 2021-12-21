Akram Khan to decide on his BCB future after discussing with Papon

Rumours were circulating for a while that Akram Khan would step down from the post of the chairman of the cricket operations department of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). A Facebook post from the former captain's wife Sabina Akram on Monday suggested the same. But Khan, on Tuesday, told the media that everything will be finalised after a meeting with the BCB president Nazmul Hassan although the former made a primary decision of stepping down after speaking to his family members.

It has been two and a half months since Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) elections were held last October. There was supposed to be a new executive committee but it has not been finalised yet. Akram Khan is likely to be the first person from the previous committee to step down from his post.

"It's a family decision," said Khan.

"I have been serving in the cricket operations department for the last eight years. I have got great support from my guardian, our honourable board president. He has supported me in my good and bad times. I hope I'll make the final decision by tomorrow."

He stated that he would not say much in the media without consulting the board president. In addition, he said that he would accept what the board president tells him to do.

"I cannot tell you anything without consulting him. I called him around 3 pm today but got no response. He might call back anytime and then I will speak to him about my decision," said Khan.

"As I said, (I am stepping down) for family reasons. I have been here for a very long time. It requires physical and mental strength. That's why I have made this decision. I will accept what the board president tells me to do," added the former captain.