Akram on Asia Cup: 'Anyone can win on their day'

Sports

Hindustan Times
28 August, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2023, 05:11 pm

Related News

Akram on Asia Cup: 'Anyone can win on their day'

Akram was asked about the "mother of all battles" and he responded with a "dangerous" warning pertaining to India.

Hindustan Times
28 August, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2023, 05:11 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

The sole focus of announcement of a schedule for a multi-nation event in cricket remains on the date and venue of the clash between arch-rivals in India and Pakistan. 

2023 is guaranteed to have at least two of those blockbuster clashes - in Asia Cup on September 2 and on October 14 in the ODI World Cup. And if two teams progress together to the knockouts, in both the tournaments, fans might be served a two more of those matches. With the Asia Cup presently in focus, the legendary Wasim Akram, who has been part of umpteen such matches for Pakistan, was asked about the "mother of all battles" and he responded with a "dangerous" warning pertaining to India.

This will be the first time the two sides will face each other since the 2022 T20 World Cup match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. This will also be their first ever meeting in the ODI format since the 2019 World Cup.

On September 2, India and Pakistan will face each other at the Pallekele International Stadium in Sri Lanka. Pakistan will head into the match after playing their opener against qualifier Nepal while it will be the first match for India in the continental event, following when they play against Nepal two days later.

Ahead of the match, a reporter, during a tournament sponsor's event, asked Akram on how he looks at the impending clash and which team stands at a better position heading into the match. The reporter opined that while the other matches will garner less attention, India-Pakistan clash will be the primary focus as it is the "mother of all battles".

The former left-arm pacer then gave a stern reminder of the 2022 Asia Cup, saying that while most had predicted a face-off between India and Pakistan in the final, Sri Lanka managed to stun all experts by winning the trophy. He further added that the Rohit Sharma-led side didn't even qualify for the final.

"Last time we had predicted an India versus Pakistan final but Sri Lanka won the competition. All three teams are dangerous -- anyone can win on their day," Akram said. "There are other teams competing too. Last time Sri Lanka won the title, India even failed to make it to the final."

Akram was also asked whether the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) could have taken a stronger stand against India's stance of not travelling to their neighbouring country for the Asia Cup, but he looked to steer away from the topic.

"I have always maintained and said that politics and sports should be apart from each other. People to people contact is very important and the average Indian and Pakistani, they do respect each other. I hope eventually sanity prevails," he said.

Cricket

Asia cup 2023 / Wasim Akram

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Seafood Fried Rice

Satiably Pan-Asian

5h | Food
Photo: Collected

How Mexican are Hard Shell Tacos?

5h | Food
From glass beads to geometric shapes: The evolution of jewellery design in the subcontinent

From glass beads to geometric shapes: The evolution of jewellery design in the subcontinent

20h | Panorama
Into the world of resins

Into the world of resins

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

31m | TBS SPORTS
Trump raised $ 7.1m since mug shot release

Trump raised $ 7.1m since mug shot release

1h | TBS World
Medium price flats at Tk 1.5 crore in the capital

Medium price flats at Tk 1.5 crore in the capital

7h | TBS Economy
Will the imposition of tariffs on India's rice exports affect Bangladesh?

Will the imposition of tariffs on India's rice exports affect Bangladesh?

23h | TBS Economy

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh