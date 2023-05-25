Akash Madhwal fifer helps Mumbai beat Lucknow in Eliminator

Akash Madhwal produced a sensational bowling effort as Mumbai Indians defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 81 runs in the IPL 2023 Eliminator at Chepauk on Wednesday.

Madhwal scalped five wickets in 3.3 overs as Lucknow were bundled out for 101 in 16.3 overs in the 183-run chase.

Mumbai will now lock horns with defending champions Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 at their home venue. Apart from Madhwal's clinical display, poor running between the wickets also haunted Lucknow during the stiff run chase.

Marcus Stoinis, who scored 40 off 27 balls – the highest from LSG camp, Deepak Hooda and Krishnappa Gowtham lost their wickets in the form of run-out.

Earlier, a late blitz by Nehal Wadhera, who scored 23 off 12, helped Mumbai Indians pile a challenging 182/8 in 20 overs. Mumbai, who opted to bat, lost Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan early but the pair of Suryakumar Yadav and Cameron Green kept the team on track.

The pair added 66 runs for the third wicket before Naveen-ul-Haq crashed Mumbai's party and removed the duo in the 11th over. The Afghan pacer scalped four wickets, while Yash Thakur scalped three.