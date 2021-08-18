Ajinkya Rahane hits back at trolls through latest Facebook post

Sports

Hindustan Times
18 August, 2021, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2021, 04:49 pm

Related News

Ajinkya Rahane hits back at trolls through latest Facebook post

India vs England: Rahane posted a photograph on Facebook with him smiling and captioned it: "My reaction when the trolls get trolled!"

Hindustan Times
18 August, 2021, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2021, 04:49 pm
Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane hit back at social media trolls in his own way through a Facebook post after India's victory against England at Lord's. Rahane a posted a photograph on Facebook with him smiling and captioned it: "My reaction when the trolls get trolled!"

Rahane has coped with a lot of criticism of late because of the lack of runs from his bat this year. The experienced right-hander, however, played an important knock of 61 in India's second innings when the side was in a spot of bother after losing the openers KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and captain Virat Kohli cheaply.

Rahane curbed his natural attacking instincts and decided to play a watchful knock to resurrect the Indian innings.

He put together a 102-stand with Cheteshwar Pujara and more importantly weathered the storm by playing out the difficult overs from James Anderson, Ollie Robinson and Mark Wood.

Rahane's innings was hailed by former cricketers like VVS Laxman and Aakash Chopra as a career-saving one as the right-hander was under a lot of pressure. He was averaging only 20 this year in Test cricket.

"Pujara and Rahane were together after lunch. It was a question of saving their careers. The sword was hanging over them. They came out shining like gold. They scored 49 runs in the session and did not lose a wicket," said former India opener Chopra while speaking on a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

"Rahane, on the other hand, was very very good. He was quite dominating against spin. He played the sweep, cut, and jumped down the track also to play shots. Eventually, he will be disappointed with the way he got out."

Pujara and Rahane played a crucial role in India's 151-run win over England at Lord's. Mohammed Shami (56 no & 1/13 in 10 overs) and Jasprit Bumrah (34 & 3/33 in 15 overs) played innings of their lives and then rocked the England top-order, before Ishant Sharma (2/13 in 10 overs) and Mohammed Siraj (4/32) played their part to perfection to give the visitors a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Cricket

Ajinkya Rahane / England V India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Malal's concern on Afghanistan

Malal's concern on Afghanistan

1d | Videos
TBS Stories: Art galleries go virtual

TBS Stories: Art galleries go virtual

1d | Videos
Why don't girls have a pocket in their dress?

Why don't girls have a pocket in their dress?

1d | Videos
TBS Explainer: How the Taliban took over Afghanistan

TBS Explainer: How the Taliban took over Afghanistan

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

3
Neubility develops autonomous food-delivery robots using vision-based localisation and path planning technologies. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

A 22-year old Bangladeshi entrepreneur making food-delivery robots in South Korea

4
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

5
Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 
Banking

Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 

6
Customers stage sit-in protest in front of E-orange office in Gulshan
Economy

Customers stage sit-in protest in front of E-orange office in Gulshan