Ajinkya Rahane hits back at trolls through latest Facebook post

India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane hit back at social media trolls in his own way through a Facebook post after India's victory against England at Lord's. Rahane a posted a photograph on Facebook with him smiling and captioned it: "My reaction when the trolls get trolled!"

Rahane has coped with a lot of criticism of late because of the lack of runs from his bat this year. The experienced right-hander, however, played an important knock of 61 in India's second innings when the side was in a spot of bother after losing the openers KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and captain Virat Kohli cheaply.

Rahane curbed his natural attacking instincts and decided to play a watchful knock to resurrect the Indian innings.

He put together a 102-stand with Cheteshwar Pujara and more importantly weathered the storm by playing out the difficult overs from James Anderson, Ollie Robinson and Mark Wood.

Rahane's innings was hailed by former cricketers like VVS Laxman and Aakash Chopra as a career-saving one as the right-hander was under a lot of pressure. He was averaging only 20 this year in Test cricket.

"Pujara and Rahane were together after lunch. It was a question of saving their careers. The sword was hanging over them. They came out shining like gold. They scored 49 runs in the session and did not lose a wicket," said former India opener Chopra while speaking on a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

"Rahane, on the other hand, was very very good. He was quite dominating against spin. He played the sweep, cut, and jumped down the track also to play shots. Eventually, he will be disappointed with the way he got out."

Pujara and Rahane played a crucial role in India's 151-run win over England at Lord's. Mohammed Shami (56 no & 1/13 in 10 overs) and Jasprit Bumrah (34 & 3/33 in 15 overs) played innings of their lives and then rocked the England top-order, before Ishant Sharma (2/13 in 10 overs) and Mohammed Siraj (4/32) played their part to perfection to give the visitors a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.