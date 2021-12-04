Ajaz Patel becomes only the third bowler ever to pick up all 10 wickets in an innings in Test cricket

Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel became only the third bowler in the history of Test cricket to bag all 10 wickets in an innings. He achieved this feat in the second Test against India in Mumbai.

The Mumbai-born New Zealand spinner has created history in Wankhede.

Ajaz, whose parents emigrated to New Zealand in 1996, added six wickets to the four he took on the first day on Friday to finish with figures of 10-119 from 47.5 overs that he bowled.

The 33-year-old joined England off-spinner Jim Laker (1956 against Australia) and India leg-spinner Anil Kumble (1999 against Pakistan) in picking up all wickets in an innings.

New Zealand kicked off Day 2 on an impressive note, with Ajaz leading the charge once again.

India still got to 325, thanks to Mayank Agarwal's magnificent 150. As fine an innings as that was, and as important a role as Axar played with fifty - this is all about Ajaz.

The spinner scalped wickets in consecutive deliveries, removing wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha and R Ashwin. Mayank's sensational century highlighted the opening day of the second Test. He remained unbeaten on 120, helping the hosts pile 221-4 at stumps. India had made a strong start on Day 1 as Shubman Gill (44) partnered Mayank for an 80-run opening stand but Ajaz struck thrice in quick intervals to mark New Zealand's comeback. He removed Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara (0) and Virat Kohli (0).