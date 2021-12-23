Ajaz disappointed being overlooked in Tests vs Bangladesh

UNB
23 December, 2021, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2021, 10:11 pm

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel, who has recently bagged 10 wickets in a Test innings only as the third bowler in the history, said that he is disappointed after being left out of the team in the two-match Test series against Bangladesh starting from January 1.

Bangladesh team is already in New Zealand, and players have started preparation for the series following maintaining an extended quarantine.

New Zealand Cricket has recently announced a 13-member squad for this series overlooking left-arm orthodox spinner Ajaz. The bowler said he understands the reason behind his omission but he is disappointed.

"It's disappointing to be out of the team," he said to the media. "Still, you have to express yourself and show that you are passionate to play for New Zealand. I have talked to the coach, and it was an honest conversation."

In the 13-member team, Rachin Ravindra is the only spin-bowling option for the hosts. Before this series, Rachin played only two Tests and bagged three wickets.

The first Test of the series will be played in Tauranga while the second is slated to take place in Christchurch.

Before this series, Bangladesh lost all 15 Tests they played against the Blackcaps. This series is a part of the ICC World Test Championship that Bangladesh started with a disappointing result with Pakistan at home— losing a two-match series 2-0.

In the previous cycle of the same event, Bangladesh played seven Tests and failed to win any of them. This time, the Tigers are eager to make a mark and try to turn the tide.

