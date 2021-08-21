Ajax release Bob Marley-inspired third kit in tribute to fan anthem 'Three Little Birds'

Sports

TBS Report
21 August, 2021, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2021, 12:37 pm

Ajax release Bob Marley-inspired third kit in tribute to fan anthem 'Three Little Birds'

The song is heard at every home game and has now been commemorated in a new strip for the 2021-22 season.

TBS Report
21 August, 2021, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2021, 12:37 pm
Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

Ajax have released their Bob Marley-inspired new third kit for the 2021-22 season, which is a tribute to their fans' anthem 'Three Little Birds'.

The kit will primarily be worn in European fixtures during the campaign and helps to commemorate the supporters' affinity with the reggae anthem.

It has quickly proved a hit with Ajax fans after it was released on Friday, August 20.

What does the kit look like?

The kit, by Ajax and Adidas in collaboration with the Bob Marley family, is a black shirt that features red, yellow and green details.

Just below the collar on the back of the shirt, there are three little birds sitting on Amsterdam's Andreas crosses as a reference to the song.

Ajax will wear the third kit in European fixtures this season alongside their home kit, with the Eredivisie side in the group stage of the Champions League.

Why do Ajax fans sing Three Little Birds?

Ajax fans' association with the song started in August 2008 when the club were playing a friendly against Cardiff City in the Welsh capital.

After being asked to remain in the stands after the game, Three Little Birds was one of the songs played by the stadium DJ and it quickly became adopted by Ajax supporters as an anthem which is sung at every match.

What has been said?

Marley's daughter Cedella Marley said: "I am beyond touched that Ajax has taken Three Little Birds and made it their anthem.

"Stories like this warm my heart and show how impactful songs like Three Little Birds can be. Soccer was everything to my father and to use his words, 'football is freedom'."

Source: Goal.com

