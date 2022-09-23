Airport authority not involved in theft of women footballers luggage: State minister

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali MP has said there was no involvement of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport staff in breaking and theft of Bangladesh Women football team members' luggage.

"Currently, there is no scope for such work in the case of the process that is in operation at the airport. However, we checked the footage and found no involvement of the airport staff in breaking in those luggages," he told The Business Standard Friday (23 September).

There have been allegations of missing dollars, clothes and other accessories from the luggage of South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) champion footballers Krishna Rani Sarkar and Shamsun Nahar.

There was a crowd of journalists on the road where the female footballers were supposed to come after immigration, due to which the plan to hold a press conference was also cancelled.

The girls got onto the open-top bus afterwards.

However, Sabina and Krishna's luggage were lying on one side of the airport baggage belt.

After that, Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) collected the girls' luggage. But some of the players found their luggage locks broken when they went to the BFF building.

