Airport authority not involved in theft of women footballers luggage: State minister

Sports

TBS Report
23 September, 2022, 11:15 pm
Last modified: 23 September, 2022, 11:21 pm

Related News

Airport authority not involved in theft of women footballers luggage: State minister

TBS Report
23 September, 2022, 11:15 pm
Last modified: 23 September, 2022, 11:21 pm
Airport authority not involved in theft of women footballers luggage: State minister

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali MP has said there was no involvement of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport staff in breaking and theft of Bangladesh Women football team members' luggage. 

"Currently, there is no scope for such work in the case of the process that is in operation at the airport. However, we checked the footage and found no involvement of the airport staff in breaking in those luggages," he told The Business Standard Friday (23 September).

There have been allegations of missing dollars, clothes and other accessories from the luggage of South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) champion footballers Krishna Rani Sarkar and Shamsun Nahar.

There was a crowd of journalists on the road where the female footballers were supposed to come after immigration, due to which the plan to hold a press conference was also cancelled. 

The girls got onto the open-top bus afterwards.

However, Sabina and Krishna's luggage were lying on one side of the airport baggage belt. 

After that, Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) collected the girls' luggage. But some of the players found their luggage locks broken when they went to the BFF building. 
 

Top News

Bangladesh Women's Football Team / Shahjalal Airport

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Why are there barely any buskers in Dhaka city?

Why are there barely any buskers in Dhaka city?

12h | Splash
Photo: Reuters

Are terrorist groups consolidating in Bangladesh again?

13h | Panorama
Photo: Muntasir Akash

Ephemeral: Grass blooms and urban munias in sprouting model towns

13h | Earth
Singer and composer Habib recently worked on two songs for ‘Operation Sundarban’. Photo: Noor A Alam

Diving into Habib Wahid’s musical realm: ‘Now it’s survival of the fittest’

14h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

How Turkish coffee destroyed an empire

How Turkish coffee destroyed an empire

56m | Videos
Can gaming be taken as a career?

Can gaming be taken as a career?

5h | Videos
Who made Scotland's Broch in the Iron Age?

Who made Scotland's Broch in the Iron Age?

10h | Videos
'Dengue patients should not take any other medicine except paracetamol'

'Dengue patients should not take any other medicine except paracetamol'

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh