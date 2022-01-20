Air Headquarters and Air Force win in Inter-Base badminton tournament

20 January, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 20 January, 2022, 07:54 pm

Seven teams of the Bangladesh Air Force participated in this five-day-long competition.

Seven teams of the Bangladesh Air Force participated in this five-day-long competition.

20 January, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 20 January, 2022, 07:54 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Inter-Base badminton Competition 2022 organised by the Bangladesh Air Force concluded at the Bangladesh Air Force Base Bir Shreshto Matiur Rahman in Jashore on Thursday. 

In the final match (Doubles), Air Headquarters (Unit) team clinched the title by defeating team Bangladesh Air Force Base Zahurul Haque by 2-1 sets. 

In badminton singles, Bangladesh Air Force Base Bashar clinched the title by defeating Bangladesh Air Force Base Zahurul Haque by straight 2-0 sets.

Corporal Towhid of Bangladesh Air Force Base Bashar team was adjudged as the best player and Leading Aircraftman (LAC) Mahfuz of the Bangladesh Air Force Base Zahurul Haque was adjudged the best emerging player of the competition. 

Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Maintenance) Air Vice Marshal Sade Uddin Ahmed, BUP, witnessed the final match as the chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners. 

Air Officer Commanding, Senior BAF Officers, Airmen and other members of the Base were also present on the occasion.

Air Officer Commanding of BAF Base Bir Sreshto Matiur Rahman Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Shafqat Ali inaugurated the competition on 16 January 2022. 

Seven teams of the Bangladesh Air Force participated in this five-day-long competition.

