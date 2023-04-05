Aggressive Shakib, Mushfiq boss Ireland bowlers to take control of the game

Bangladesh have had a terrific morning session on the second day in the one-off Test in Mirpur thanks to Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim's unbeaten 130-run partnership.

The Tigers have added 136 runs in the session losing only one wicket in 27 overs.

The hosts lost Mominul Haque early in the morning. The former Test skipper bagged 17 before getting beaten by Mark Adair. It was all Shakib and Mushfiq after that.

The duo has added 130 runs so far in just 146 balls. Shakib was the main aggressor playing a 74-run innings in 74 balls. Mushfiq has also reached his fifty and is currently unbeaten on 53.

It was Shakib who came out with intent as he stroked his first ball for four by walking at the bowler. Since then the spinners have been put to the sword as boundaries came regularly. Shakib with sweeps and late dabs upset the rhythm and the solid Mushfiqur has complemented his skipper well.

Ireland has been pushed backward from a position of strength. Their spinners were completely clueless, and Balbirnie quickly found himself having to reassign Hume to regain some degree of control.

This stand is quickly taking the game away from Ireland. If they don't manage one or two quick wickets, this is going to be a long day for the visitors.