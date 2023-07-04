Agarkar appointed India men's chairman of selectors

Ajit Agarkar, the former India all-rounder, has been appointed as the BCCI's new chairman of selectors for the men's team.

Agarkar, 45, takes over the post which has been lying vacant since February following Chetan Sharma's ouster after a sting operation carried out on him by a TV channel landed him in hot waters.

Agarkar will now be part of a team which comprises a five-member panel also including Shiv Sunder Das, Salil Ankola, Subroto Banerjee and S Sharath.

Agarkar, a veteran of 191 ODIs and 26 Tests, was the frontrunner for the position after being interviewed by the Cricket Advisory Committee which consists of Sulakshana Naik, Ashok Malhotra and Jatin Paranjape.

Agarkar, who has picked 349 international wickets in a career lasting nine years boasts a strong resume, having earlier prospered in the limited administration roles assigned to him. From 2017 to 2019, Agarkar served as Mumbai' chairman of selectors and was part of the Delhi Capitals along with coach Ricky Ponting and director of cricket Sourav Ganguly.

As Agarkar's official stint begins, his first and foremost task will be to announce India's squad for the five T20I against West Indies. The line-ups for ODIs and Tests were announced last month, but with Indian cricket making a transition, which has begun with the T20I set-up wearing a relatively younger and fresher look under Hardik Pandya, Agarkar would want to streamline players who will represent India at the T20 World Cup next year in the West Indies and USA.