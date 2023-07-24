After Taskin, Hridoy gets called to the Lankan Premier League

Bangladesh fast bowler Taskin Ahmed is currently playing for the Bulawayo Braves in the Zimbabwe Afro T-Ten League.

He got an offer to play in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) in the middle of this ongoing tournament in Harare.

Dambulla Aura wants to bring this right-handed pacer into the team.

After Taskin, Bangladesh's young batter Towhid Hridoy has also been called up to play in the LPL too.

Hridoy has an offer to play for Jaffna Kings, the current champions of the tournament.

The right-handed batter spoke to The Business Standard about the offer.

Despite the offer, Hridoy was not sure how many matches the team wanted him for.

He has been informed that he will have to stay there for 10 days to play in the tournament.

Hridoy has already told the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) about receiving the proposal and has applied for a no-objection letter.

Hridoy said, "Jaffna Kings offered me to play for them. For how many matches, I don't know yet. But I have to stay for 10 days. I heard it might be for three matches and then I heard it may be up to six; So not sure yet. I haven't received the no-objection letter yet and I will go play if I get it."

Hridoy made his debut in the national team this year.

He started his journey in international cricket with an ODI against Ireland last March.

This young batter has become one of the team's batting hopes in a short time.

Hridoy scored 338 runs at an average of 48.28 with three half-centuries in nine ODIs.

He scored 156 runs at an average of 26.00 in eight T20Is.

LPL is going to be his first overseas T20 league experience if he gets the no-objection letter.

Like Hridoy, Taskin also wants to play in the LPL.

He has also applied to the BCB for a no-objection letter.

If allowed to play, Taskin will go directly to Sri Lanka from Zimbabwe.

Dambulla Aura has made him a tempting offer. It is known that the franchise has offered Taskin 60 thousand dollars for seven matches.

This season of LPL will be played on 30 July and will end on 20 August.

Since there are no international matches for Bangladesh at this time, both Taskin and Hridoy have told the BCB about their desire to play in the tournament.

However, even if there are no international matches, Bangladesh will have training camps in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet to prepare for the Asia Cup and World Cup.

As a result, the BCB is considering whether it is right to allow these two players to play in the LPL.