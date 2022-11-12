After rain threat in Melbourne, ICC makes huge change in playing conditions for WC final

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has sprang into action after heavy rain forecast in Melbourne on Sunday and Monday threatened a complete washout of the England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup final. The final is set to take place on Sunday at Melbourne Cricket Ground but there is about 80% chance of rain. It has come down from the 95% prediction done on Friday but still is quite high to expect full 20 overs of cricket. There is a reserve day for the final on Monday but the worst part is that even on that day there are thunder showers predicted.

Keeping all these factors in mind, the ICC has decided to increase the playing time on the reserve day from two hours to fours. "The Event Technical Committee (ETC) has increased the provision of additional playing time on the reserve day to four hours from the original provision of two hours (clause 13.7.3 of the Playing Conditions), in case more time is required to complete the match and get a result," the ICC said in a release.

If required, play can start at 9:30 IST on the reserve day to complete the final. Since ICC knockouts require a minimum of 10 overs per side instead of the usual five to be considered complete, the extra time has been added. Notably, the reserve day will only be used if the minimum overs cannot be completed on Sunday. The match officials will try their level best to get a result on Sunday itself, even if that means playing a 10-overs-a-side match. If conditions don't permit then the match will start on Monday from the point it was left on Sunday.

"It may be noted that 10 overs per side are required to constitute a match in the knockout stage and every effort will be taken to complete the match on the scheduled match day, with any necessary reduction of overs taking place. Only if the minimum number of overs necessary to constitute a match cannot be bowled on Sunday will the match go into the reserve day. Play on the reserve day will begin at 1500h (9:30 AM IST) and would be a continuation of play from the scheduled match day," ICC said.