After impressive start, Brendon McCullum reveals his ambitions with England Test unit

Sports

Hindustan Times
12 July, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2022, 02:28 pm

Related News

After impressive start, Brendon McCullum reveals his ambitions with England Test unit

England, who endured a dismal run over the last 18 months, looked a completely transformed outfit in the 3-0 series win over New Zealand and the record chase in the rescheduled fifth Test against India.

Hindustan Times
12 July, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2022, 02:28 pm
After impressive start, Brendon McCullum reveals his ambitions with England Test unit

With his reign off to an excellent start, red-ball coach Brendon McCullum said England are not a "finished product" yet, adding that winning in all conditions should become a norm for the team. Playing an ultra-aggressive brand of cricket, England have won all four Tests since the new head coach took over last month.

"We're not a finished product first and foremost," McCullum told 'SENZ Breakfast'. "We're a month into it and we've had some great results and we've seen the cricketing world put them on notice a little bit, but we need to ensure that this becomes a norm for us.

"That this style of play and what we're trying to achieve is completely authentic to us in any given situation and that will be the real challenge," he added.

England, who endured a dismal run over the last 18 months, looked a completely transformed outfit in the 3-0 series win over New Zealand and the record chase in the rescheduled fifth Test against India.

The former New Zealand skipper hoped England can replicate the success at home in overseas conditions. "Obviously conditions around the world will mean that we'll have to be relatively adaptable as well but look, I think that's one of the beauties of this group. I think there were times throughout the two series that we've played where we've had to absorb pressure as well.

"Much has been made of the destruction that we were able to operate with the ball in hand particularly and our hunt for wickets with the ball, but there's times where we had to absorb pressure.

"When that was needed, the guys really did it, which was really satisfying too.

"It's early days but it's certainly a nice changing room to be around; a wonderful group of guys and clearly an immense amount of talent and ability within the dressing room and really well led by the skipper in Ben Stokes too."

Cricket

Brendon McCullum / England Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Special Prawn Biryani

Special Prawn Biryani

17h | Magazine
Photo: Courtesy

Eid Recipe: Chocolate Soufflé Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream

18h | Magazine
Photo: Courtesy

Eid recipe: Beef Rendang

20h | Magazine
Photo: Courtesy

Eid recipe: Turkish Tepsi Kebab

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

What happens to Larry when Boris leaves

What happens to Larry when Boris leaves

3h | Videos
Photo: TBS

The legendary taste of Naria’s Sandesh

3h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Rawhide prices this Eid

5h | Videos
Museum of the future

Museum of the future

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

5
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty

6
Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south
Industry

Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south