After a few days or very soon I will retire from international cricket: Mahmudullah

TBS Report
28 October, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2023, 02:38 pm

Mahmudullah hit his third century in World Cups on Tuesday against South Africa but lack of support from others meant Bangladesh faced yet another heavy defeat.

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Middle-order batter Mahmudullah, who is playing his fourth World Cup, could retire from international cricket soon, confirmed the veteran cricketer himself ahead of Bangladesh's match against the Netherlands at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

It was Mahmudullah's fourth ODI hundred overall with all coming in ICC events. 

"It's been a long time since I made my debut in 2007. Since then, I have been playing for a long time. I feel lucky to have hit so many hundreds in the World Cup," he told ICC.

Mahmudullah had been away from international cricket for a while owing to sluggish batting and issues with fitness. But since his return, he has been in superb touch. 

"Cricket is a game that always surprises you. I worked hard to be a part of the World Cup and thanks to god that I am here. I have always tried to give my best," he said. 

"Honestly speaking, I am playing in my last World Cup. Performance and fitness will decide how long I will play for Bangladesh. Maybe, after a few days or very soon I will retire from international cricket," he concluded.

