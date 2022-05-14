Aftab Ahmed receives coaching offer from USA

Sports

14 May, 2022, 04:00 pm
Aftab Ahmed receives coaching offer from USA

Atalanta Fire, a domestic cricket club of the USA, wants Aftab as a coach. The club, owned by a Bangladeshi businessman, has already contacted Aftab. The discussion is at the primary stage now and it will take a few days to finalise everything, said Aftab himself.

Aftab Ahmed retired from all forms of cricket in 2014 and is currently working as a full-time coach. In the recently concluded Dhaka Premier League (DPL), he was the head coach of Legends of Rupganj. The former Bangladesh international has now received a coaching offer from the USA.

"The club is owned by a Bangladeshi businessman. He wants to promote Bangladesh," Aftab told The Business Standard (TBS). "The club has contacted me and given me an offer. Nothing has been finalised yet. I haven't signed the contract yet. But there has been significant [verbal] progress. Because there are some issues including Visa."

If everything is alright, Aftab will fly to the USA after two-three months. "I was supposed to go next month. But because of some formalities, it might take two-three months. During the rainy season (June to September), there is not much cricket in Bangladesh. So I want to utilise that time and take up a coaching role there," he said.

"It will be a great experience for me. There are some cricketers there who have played the IPL. So it will be a tremendous experience working with them. And if someone from Bangladesh wants to go there and play during the off-season, I will try to make arrangements. It will be better to play cricket rather than sitting idle during those four months," Aftab concluded. 

