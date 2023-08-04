Africa exceeds expectations at Women’s World Cup

Sports

Reuters
04 August, 2023, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2023, 12:00 pm

Related News

Africa exceeds expectations at Women’s World Cup

Africa's chances of getting a team through to the knockout phase were always going to be better with the expansion of the finals' field to 32 teams and the continent's representation increased to four.

Reuters
04 August, 2023, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2023, 12:00 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Africa's run at the Women's World Cup has been nothing short of extraordinary at the end of the group phase on Thursday as debutants Morocco joined Nigeria and South Africa in the last 16.

Morocco had been thrashed 6-0 by twice champions Germany in their opening match of the finals but bounced back to beat South Korea and Colombia to secure their passage into the knockout stage of the tournament.

Their surprise run of results led to the group stage elimination of the highly fancied Germans in one of the biggest shocks of the tournament.

The upset came some 24 hours after South Africa had snatched a dramatic stoppage time winner to oust Italy, and also after Nigeria had advanced from Group B following two draws and a win over co-hosts Australia.

Even Zambia, who had been eliminated after two successive five-goal thrashings, were able to depart with a win, overcoming Costa Rica in their last group game.

Africa's chances of getting a team through to the knockout phase were always going to be better with the expansion of the finals' field to 32 teams and the continent's representation increased to four.

But even then, there was little expectation for the quartet of African teams as they travelled to Australia and New Zealand.

Nigeria have not missed out of any of the nine Women's World Cups but their dominance in Africa had been ended as they struggled at last year's Africa Women's Cup of Nations and only finished fourth.

South Africa won the continental title but their preparations were dogged by arguments over money as the players went on strike last month.

As for Morocco, the first Arab nation to compete, they looked out of the depth as they produced a horror defensive display and looked every bit the 70 places they were ranked below Germany in a rude World Cup welcome.

But they showed inspiring resolve to come back and win a top two place in Group H, albeit with some assistance as Germany failed to beat South Korea on Thursday.

"You've always got to factor in the magic of the World Cup," their coach Reynald Pedros had predicted before the game.

Morocco shook up the traditional order when finishing fourth in Qatar last December in Africa's best showing at the men's World Cup and the women now have a chance to also break new ground.

No African team has ever won a knockout game at a previous Women's World Cup but there will be high hopes now that the continent's mazy run can continue, even if the odds are stacked against them.

In the last 16, South Africa face the Netherlands, Morocco will be up against France while Nigeria will take on Euro 2022 champions England.

"They've shown that nothing can stop them if they put their mind to it and they play for each other," South Africa coach Desire Ellis said of her players ahead of Sunday's tie in Sydney against the in-form Netherlands.

Football

FIFA Women's World Cup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The CH-R GR Sport fuses style, performance, and a hint of sportiness to spice up the mundane crossover, to appeal to those people who are into cars. Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad

Toyota CH-R GR Sport: Same engine, new personality

9h | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

The 'Pied Piper' of Akkelpur: Hunting mice for 45 years

16h | Panorama
The cargo area of China-Europe railway express at Urumqi, Xinjiang. Photo: TBS

World weighs gains as China's Xinjiang gears to be New Silk Road gateway

1d | Panorama
How Vitamin D deficiency is wreaking havoc on people's lives and the healthcare system in Bangladesh

How Vitamin D deficiency is wreaking havoc on people's lives and the healthcare system in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

First drone delivery service in UK

First drone delivery service in UK

7h | TBS World
The story of Umoja, a village without men in Kenya

The story of Umoja, a village without men in Kenya

4h | TBS World
7 Ways to Prepare Yourself and Your Team for Tough Times

7 Ways to Prepare Yourself and Your Team for Tough Times

1d | TBS Career
World's 1st 'tooth regrowth' medicine moves toward clinical trials

World's 1st 'tooth regrowth' medicine moves toward clinical trials

1d | TBS Science

Most Read

1
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

2
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

3
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

4
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

5
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee