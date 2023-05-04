Afif's maiden List A century powers Abahani to win

Sports

Afif's maiden List A century powers Abahani to win

Afif reached his hundred in 97 balls and in the end was unbeaten on 111 off 101 balls with the help of six boundaries and five maximums. 

Photo: Walton
Photo: Walton

Abahani Ltd rode on Afif Hossain's maiden List A hundred to beat Prime Bank Cricket Club by 42 runs in the Super League encounter in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League (DPL) at the Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium in Fatullah. 

Afif had luck on his side as he was given a reprieve by Prantik Nawrose Nabil early in his innings and the southpaw made the best use of the opportunity. 

Abahani's top three - Mohammad Naim (26), Anamul Haque Bijoy (31) and Mahmudul Hasan Joy (19) - got starts but none could play a long innings. 90 for three in the 22nd over, Abahani needed someone to bat long. 

Afif found an ally in Mosaddek Hossain, the Abahani skipper. They added an important 140 for the fourth wicket that eventually saw Abahani get an above par 285 for five.

Afif reached his hundred in 97 balls and in the end was unbeaten on 111 off 101 balls with the help of six boundaries and five maximums. 

In reply, Zakir Hasan and Nabil got fifties but the total was always going to be enough in Fatullah. Abahani's Pakistani recruit Khushdil Shah picked up six wickets with his left-arm spin.

Abahani's number four Afif recently got dropped from the Bangladesh white-ball squad following his inconsistent run. He has been in good touch in the DPL with 446 runs so far at 55 with a strike-rate of 115 although his role here is different from the one he played in the national team.

Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha said despite not being in the team, Afif is very much "in the mix". The left-handed batter has also been made the captain of Bangladesh A side will play the West Indies A in two unofficial Tests later this month. 

 

