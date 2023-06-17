Afif, Naim in Bangladesh squad for Afghanistan ODIs

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the squad for next month's three-match ODI series against Afghanistan in Chattogram.

Opening batter Mohammad Naim and middle-order batter Afif Hossain have returned to the team after strong performances in the 2023 Dhaka Premier League (DPL).

Squad: Tamim Iqbal (Captain), Litton Kumer Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mohammad Naim

More to follow..