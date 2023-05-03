Afif Hossain to lead Bangladesh A against West Indies A

The out-of-favour southpaw of the national team will look to hone his skills, score some runs and prove his mettle in the matches against the visitors as he looks to work his way back into the national fold.

Photo: Salahudduin Ahmed/TBS
Photo: Salahudduin Ahmed/TBS

Afif Hossain will be leading Bangladesh A against West Indies A in the two unofficial Tests with the first starting from 16 May at  Sylhet's International Cricket stadium. 

The out-of-favour southpaw of the national team will look to hone his skills, score some runs and prove his mettle in the matches against the visitors as he looks to work his way back into the national fold.

Along with Afif, the team will have other batters with national team experience in Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mohammad Naim, Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Saif Hasan.

The bowling attack consists of leg-spinner Rishad Hossain and the off-spin of Naeem Hasan and Tanvir Islam.

There will be keen eyes on Under-19 World Cup winners Shahadat Hossain Dipu and Tanzim Hasan Sakib too.

The second unofficial Test also takes place in Sylhet from 23 May.

 

Squad: 
Afif Hossain (Captain), Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam,  Saif Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Jaker Ali Anik (WK), Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Naeem Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Rishad Hossain, Mushfique Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Ripon Mondol.
 

