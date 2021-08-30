Afif hit by bouncer in practice; injury not serious: BCB

The first T20I of the five-match series between Bangladesh and New Zealand will begin on September 1. Ahead of the series, the Bangladesh team led by Mahmudullah started training on August 27.

On Monday while practising, Afif Hossain was hit on his right hand by a Taskin Ahmed bouncer. The all-rounder was in a fair amount of discomfort and immediately fell on the ground. Ice was applied later on the injured hand and Afif didn't bat anymore on Monday. Trainer Nicholas Lee observed him the whole afternoon.

Dr. Debashish Chowdhury, the chief physician of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), told The Business Standard that Afif's injury isn't serious. "It's not too serious. If it was so, then he would've been sent for a scan. If it was serious, they would have informed me," he said.

Mushfiqur Rahim was also hurt while batting against Taskin but his injury isn't serious as well.

New Zealand players started training from 10 o'clock on Monday. Bangladesh players arrived at 4 pm. At first they worked on fitness for some time and then batted and bowled at the Mirpur indoor stadium.